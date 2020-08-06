5 piese vestimentare care te ajută să obții stilul californian al lui Meghan Markle

De la tricoul său alb până la cămașa din denim, Meghan Markle și-a schimbat complet garderoba cu aceste elemente esențiale de când s-a mutat în Beverly Hills în luna martie împreună cu Prințul Harry și fiul lor Archie.
De când s-a mutat de cealaltă parte a Atlanticului, Meghan Markle a îmbrățișat stilul casual pe care îl iubea atât de mult atunci când era actriță. În timpul pandemiei, Ducesa de Sussex a purtat ținute minimaliste pentru întâlnirile ei online, și nu formale așa cum făcea atunci când era membru cu normă întreagă a Familiei Regale Britanice.
1. Tricoul alb atemporal
Toată lumea ar trebui să aibă un tricou alb clasic în garderoba de vară, iar ducesa nu face excepție. Într-un aspect deosebit de minimalist, Meghan Markle a optat pentru această piesă în timpul unui apel pe Zoom.
Meghan Markle joined our campaign to #FeedLondon today! Swipe to see her chat to the amazing women of Hubb Community Kitchen about coming together after Grenfell to cook for the community. As Hubb Kitchen face a new crisis, The Felix Project stands by their side, providing them with the food they need to make meals for the West London community. Meghan said she was “so proud” of the work we are doing together to “carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment are urgently needed.” “A home-cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves Meghan! Thank you so much for the support. 💚 If you’d like to join Meghan and support our campaign, hit the link in our bio 🙏 📸 @sussexroyal
2. Cămașă din denim
Ducesa este un mare fan al denimului – să nu uităm de blugii rupți pe care i-a purtat la prima ei apariție publică cu Prințul Harry la Invictus Games de la Toronto în 2017. Sau cămașa din videoclipul de mai jos cu fiul ei Archie pentru campania „Salvați Copiii” din luna mai, marcând prima sa aniversare.
THANK YOU to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex, behind the camera), for celebrating their son Archie’s first birthday by reading “Duck! Rabbit!” for @savewithstories! Happy birthday, Archie! . Thirty million children across the U.S. rely on school for food as well as learning. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures caused by the #COVID19 pandemic, @savewithstories is providing them with food, educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure their bellies and brains are full. . If you’d like to donate to help kids across America, please visit our website — link in bio. #SAVEWITHSTORIES
3. Albastru ultramarin
Ce ar putea fi mai minunat decât puțină culoare pentru a lumina o zi lungă de apeluri pe Zoom? Asta a făcut Meghan Markle, când a apărut la Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020, online, la începutul lunii trecute.
Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, shares a special message with the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit! Hear her advice for young, global leaders and how we all can work together towards a better world for all. 🌎🎉✨ Please note that any use of this footage of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit event must be separately approved by The Duchess’ team. Please email [email protected] for more information
4. Cămașă albă
Cămașa clasică albă este, fără îndoială, una dintre piesele preferate ale ducesei, fie că este vorba despre versiunea Misha Nonoo sau un model Givenchy. Și înțelegem de ce, deoarece această piesă versatilă poate fi purtată atât în ținutele formale, cât și cu blugi.
Last week, we welcomed young leaders from our network and QCT President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for a conversation on #fairness, #justice and #equalrights as part of our ongoing series of youth-led discussions. Hosted by @Chrisann_jay, QCT Trustee and co-founder and co-CEO of @webelong19, the discussion also included Alicia Wallace, director of @equality242, @mikeomoniyics, founder and CEO of @tcsnetwork, and @abdullahialim who leads the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers network of emerging young leaders in Africa and the Middle East. The conversation focused on why issues of #injustice matter for us all today, the opportunity to come together to make a difference and the role young people play in driving systemic change for the better. To watch the full discussion, go to the link in our bio 🌟 #TeamQCT
5. Pulover
În timpul unei conversații virtuale cu asociația londoneză Smart Works din luna aprilie, Meghan Markle a optat pentru celebrul ei pulover burgundy cu decolteu în V de Joseph, accesorizat cu un colier cu pandantiv Edge of Ember.
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.” – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.