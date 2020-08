Barack Obama îți arată playlistul lui de vara aceasta

Barack Obama a publicat luni pe Twitter playlistul său favorit pentru vara aceasta. Lista întocmită de fostul preşedinte american cuprinde 50 de cântece şi artişti.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020