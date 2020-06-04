HOMECONTACT
Cannes 2020: cele 56 de filme anunţate în selecţia oficială

04 Jun 2020
Organizatorii festivalului de la Cannes au anunţat miercuri seară cele 56 de lungmetraje din selecţia oficială. Contrar obiceiului, titlurile nu au fost împărţite în secţiunile mult-cunoscute, ci au fost anunţate într-o ordine aleatoare, organizatorii invitând publicul global să-şi imagineze în ce secţiune ar vedea un film sau altul.

Cele 56 de filme anunţate au fost alese dintr-un total de 2067 de titluri înscrise, un record absolut. România nu este, din păcate, prezentă cu vreun titlu.

Iată mai jos titlurile anunţate!

  1. The French Dispatch – r. Wes Anderson
  2. Summer of 85 – r. François Ozon
  3. True Mothers – r. Naomi Kawase
  4. Lovers Rock – r. Steve McQueen
  5. Mangrove – r. Steve McQueen
  6. Another Round – r. Thomas Vinterberg
  7. Last Words – r. Jonathan Nossiter
  8. DNA – r. Maïwenn
  9. Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness – r. Im Sang-soo
  10. Forgotten We’ll Be – r. Fernando Trueba
  11. In the Dusk – r. Sharunas Bartas
  12. Home Front – r. Lucas Belvaux
  13. Peninsula – r. Yeon Sang-ho
  14. The Real Thing – r. Koji Fukada
  15. Passion simple – r. Danielle Arbid
  16. A Good Man – r. Marie-Castille Mention Schaar
  17. Les choses qu’on dit, les choses qu’on fait – r. Emmanuel Mouret
  18. Souad – r. Ayten Amin
  19. Limbo – r. Ben Sharrock
  20. Here We Are – r. Nir Bergman
  21. Red Soil – r. Farid Bentoumi
  22. Sweat – r. Magnus von Horn
  23. Teddy – r. Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma
  24. February – r. Kamen Kalev
  25. Ammonite – r. Francis Lee
  26. Un médecin de nuit – r. Elie Wajeman
  27. Enfant terrible – r. Oskar Roehler
  28. Nadia, Butterfly – r. Pascal Plante
  29. Septet: The Story Of Hong Kong – r. Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping, Patrick Tam
  30. Falling – r. Viggo Mortensen
  31. Pleasure – r. Ninja Thyberg
  32. Slalom – r. Charlène Favier
  33. Memory House – r. João Paulo Miranda Maria
  34. Broken Keys – r. Jimmy Keyrouz
  35. Ibrahim – r. Samir Guesmi
  36. Beginning – r. Déa Kulumbegashvili
  37. The Death of Cinema and My Father Too – r. Dani Rosenberg
  38. Gagarine – r. Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
  39. 16 printemps – r. Suzanne Lindon
  40. Vaurien – r. Peter Dourountzis
  41. My Best Part – r. Nicolas Maury
  42. Should the Wind Fall – r. Nora Martirosyan
  43. John and the Hole – r. Pascual Sisto
  44. Striding into the Wind – r. Wei Shujun
  45. The Billion Road – r. Dieudo Hamadi
  46. The Truffle Hunters – r. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
  47. 9 jours à Raqqa – r. Xavier de Lauzanne
  48. Antoinette dans les Cévennes – r. Caroline Vignal
  49. Les deux Alfred – r. Bruno Podalydès
  50. Un triomphe – r. Emmanuel Courcol
  51. Le Discours – r. Laurent Tirard
  52. L’Origine du monde – r. Laurent Lafitte
  53. Earwig and the Witch – r. Goro Miyazaki
  54. Flee – r. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
  55. Josep – r. Aurel
  56. Soul – r. Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
