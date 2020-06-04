Cannes 2020: cele 56 de filme anunţate în selecţia oficială

Organizatorii festivalului de la Cannes au anunţat miercuri seară cele 56 de lungmetraje din selecţia oficială. Contrar obiceiului, titlurile nu au fost împărţite în secţiunile mult-cunoscute, ci au fost anunţate într-o ordine aleatoare, organizatorii invitând publicul global să-şi imagineze în ce secţiune ar vedea un film sau altul.
Cele 56 de filme anunţate au fost alese dintr-un total de 2067 de titluri înscrise, un record absolut. România nu este, din păcate, prezentă cu vreun titlu.
Iată mai jos titlurile anunţate!
- The French Dispatch – r. Wes Anderson
- Summer of 85 – r. François Ozon
- True Mothers – r. Naomi Kawase
- Lovers Rock – r. Steve McQueen
- Mangrove – r. Steve McQueen
- Another Round – r. Thomas Vinterberg
- Last Words – r. Jonathan Nossiter
- DNA – r. Maïwenn
- Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness – r. Im Sang-soo
- Forgotten We’ll Be – r. Fernando Trueba
- In the Dusk – r. Sharunas Bartas
- Home Front – r. Lucas Belvaux
- Peninsula – r. Yeon Sang-ho
- The Real Thing – r. Koji Fukada
- Passion simple – r. Danielle Arbid
- A Good Man – r. Marie-Castille Mention Schaar
- Les choses qu’on dit, les choses qu’on fait – r. Emmanuel Mouret
- Souad – r. Ayten Amin
- Limbo – r. Ben Sharrock
- Here We Are – r. Nir Bergman
- Red Soil – r. Farid Bentoumi
- Sweat – r. Magnus von Horn
- Teddy – r. Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma
- February – r. Kamen Kalev
- Ammonite – r. Francis Lee
- Un médecin de nuit – r. Elie Wajeman
- Enfant terrible – r. Oskar Roehler
- Nadia, Butterfly – r. Pascal Plante
- Septet: The Story Of Hong Kong – r. Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping, Patrick Tam
- Falling – r. Viggo Mortensen
- Pleasure – r. Ninja Thyberg
- Slalom – r. Charlène Favier
- Memory House – r. João Paulo Miranda Maria
- Broken Keys – r. Jimmy Keyrouz
- Ibrahim – r. Samir Guesmi
- Beginning – r. Déa Kulumbegashvili
- The Death of Cinema and My Father Too – r. Dani Rosenberg
- Gagarine – r. Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
- 16 printemps – r. Suzanne Lindon
- Vaurien – r. Peter Dourountzis
- My Best Part – r. Nicolas Maury
- Should the Wind Fall – r. Nora Martirosyan
- John and the Hole – r. Pascual Sisto
- Striding into the Wind – r. Wei Shujun
- The Billion Road – r. Dieudo Hamadi
- The Truffle Hunters – r. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
- 9 jours à Raqqa – r. Xavier de Lauzanne
- Antoinette dans les Cévennes – r. Caroline Vignal
- Les deux Alfred – r. Bruno Podalydès
- Un triomphe – r. Emmanuel Courcol
- Le Discours – r. Laurent Tirard
- L’Origine du monde – r. Laurent Lafitte
- Earwig and the Witch – r. Goro Miyazaki
- Flee – r. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- Josep – r. Aurel
- Soul – r. Pete Docter, Kemp Powers