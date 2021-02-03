Globurile de Aur 2021. Filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Nominalizările pentru Globurile de Aur 2021 au fost anunţate miercuri (3 februarie). Gala de decernare va avea loc pe data de 28 februarie, iar gazdele evenimentului vor fi actriţele Tina Fey şi Amy Poehler.
„Mank” este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări, şapte. Actorii Anya Taylor-Joy şi Sasha Baron Cohen au câte două.
Nominalizări Globurile de Aur 2021: Lista completă
Cel mai bun film – dramă
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Trial of the Chicago 7
Cel mai bun regizor
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cel mai bun film de comedie sau musical
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Cea mai bună actriţă într-o dramă
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Cel mai bun actor într-o dramă
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un musical sau comedie
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
- Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau comedie
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- James Corden (The Prom)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)
- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (The Little Things)
- Bill Murray (On The Rocks)
- Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami)
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Cel mai bun scenariu
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
- Jack Fincher, “Mank”
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
- Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky)
- Ludwig Göransson (Tenet)
- James Newton Howard (News of the World)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Mank)
Cel mai bun cântec
- “Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- “Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
- “Speak Now” – One night in Miami
- “Tigress & Tweet” – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Cel mai bun film de animaţie
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (France/USA)
Cel mai bun serial dramă
- The Mandalorian
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
- Ratched
Cel mai bun serial de comedie sau musical
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
- Schitt’s Creek
Cea mai bună miniserie
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie sau film de tv
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie
- Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”
- Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
- Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
- Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
- Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de comedie
- Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Cea mai bună actriţă secundară într-un serial sau miniserie
- Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”
Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial sau miniserie
- John Boyega, “Small Axe”
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
- Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
- Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”