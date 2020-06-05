Rochia ideală de vară pe care toată lumea de pe Instagram o poartă

Cult Gaia a oferit rochia verii 2020, pe care toate femeile o poartă deja. Îți va plăcea pentru designul ei minimalist. În plus, e realizată din țesături naturale.
Din cauza pandemiei, vara aceasta va fi, fără îndoială, diferită, dar acest lucru nu este un impediment pentru a purta cea mai frumoasă și mai confortabilă rochie a sezonului.
Influencerii de pe Instagram au decis se pare că rochia Serita semnată de Cult Gaia trebuie să facă parte din garderoba ta sezonul acesta. Desigur, face parte deja din garderoba supermodelelor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Romme Strijd și Camille Charriere.
Dar ce o face atât de specială? Serita, rochia maxi cu decupaje pe talie, și-a revendicat statutul de rochie de vară datorită decupajelor laterale cu nod între sâni care pun în valoare talia, a decolteului adânc și a spatelui gol.
Designul său minimalist și țesătura din bumbac ne fac să visăm la concediu și este perfectă pentru plimbări pe plajă sau chiar la terasă. O poți combina cu accesorii arămii, aurii și diferite nuanțe de maro.
Cult Gaia a fost fondat de Jasmin Larian în 2012, un brand inspirat de femei și natură. A cunoscut faima datorită geanții iconice de bambus „Ark”.
