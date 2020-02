Ținuta spectaculoasă cu care Kate Middleton a furat toate privirile la Premiile BAFTA

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 The Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Duke of Cambridge, attended the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at Royal Albert Hall in London. ✨⁣ ⁣ Catherine recycled her Alexander McQueen white and gold embroidered gown which she debuted during her Malaysia tour in 2012. Her new earrings and necklace are from Van Cleef and Arpels called the 'Magic Alhambra' set. She also debuted her new pair of Jimmy Choo Romy heels in gold. 💃⁣ ⁣ — Duchess Kate looks gorgeous! ❤️⁣