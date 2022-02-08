Premiile Oscar 2022, lista nominalizărilor. Filmele cu cele mai multe propuneri

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar din 2022. Cele mai multe nominalizări le-au avut „The Power of the Dog” – 12, „Dune” – 10, „Belfast” – 7, „West Side Story” – 7 și „La Méthode Williams” – 6.

Cea de-a 94-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 27 martie la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC.

Cel mai bun film:

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast” Kirsten Dunst,

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Cel mai bun regizor:

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Cel mai bun film internațional:

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Cel mai bun documentar:

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Riding with Fire”

Cel mai bun documentar (scurt):

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Cel mai bun film animat:

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Cele mai bune efecte speciale:

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Cea mai bună editare de film:

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Cele mai bun design de costume:

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Westside Story”

Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling:

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”