Globurile de Aur 2024: Lista nominalizărilor

by Andreea Damian

Evenimentul „Premiile Globurile de Aur” ajunge în 2024 la ediția cu numărul 81. Listele sunt pregătite, iar câștigătorii sunt așteptați. Evenimentul poate fi urmărit live pe 7 ianuarie 2024. Iată nominalizările pentru anul acesta.

Globurile de Aur 2024: Dramă

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Globurile de Aur 2024: Musical sau Comedie

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Lista Nominalizărilor pentru Globurile de Aur 2024 la Animație

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Suzume
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Wish

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cinematografie și Box Office

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Greta Lee – Past Lives
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun actor într-o dramă

  • Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
  • Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cea mai bună actriță într-un musical sau într-o comedie

  • Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things
  • Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Natalie Portman – May December

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau într-o comedie

  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid
  • Matt Damon – Air
  • Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar

  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Charles Melton – May December
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună regie de film

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Celine Song – Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cel mai bun scenariu de film

  • Celine Song – Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
  • Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

  • Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
  • Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
  • Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest
  • Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună melodie originală de film

  • Addicted to Romance. She Came to Me. Bruce Springsteen
  • Dance the Night. Barbie. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • I’m Just Ken. Barbie. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • Peaches. The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • Road to Freedom. Rustin. Lenny Kravitz
  • What Was I Made For?. Barbie . Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Globurile de Aur 2024. Cel mai bun serial de televiziune

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Globurile de Aur 2024. Cel mai bun serial de televiziune musical sau comedie

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

