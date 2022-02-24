Filme și seriale de vizionat în martie pe Netflix

Pe măsură ce primăvara se apropie, Netflix ne oferă o listă de noi lansări care îmbină acțiunea, umorul și romantismul cu serialul Funny, filmul Adam through time sau mult așteptatul sezon al doilea din Bridgerton.

Sezonul 2 din „Bridgerton” debutează pe 25 martie. Netflix spune că Sezonul 1 a fost cel mai vizionat serial în limba engleză în primele 28 de zile, iar sezonul 2 pare să fie un succes la fel de mare. Noul sezon se va concentra pe alt cuplu.

„Human Resources” începe pe 18 martie, un spin-off animat al „Big Mouth” cu vocile lui Nick Kroll, Aidy Bryant și Randall Park, printre alții; Sezonul 4 al seriei de curse de succes „Formula 1: Drive to Survive” debutează pe 11 martie; al cincilea și ultimul sezon al sângeroasei drame medievale „The Last Kingdom” începe pe 9 martie; „The Adam Project” (11 martie), un film de acțiune care călătorește în timp, cu Ryan Reynolds și Jennifer Garner în rolurile principale; thrillerul croat de vacanță Leighton Meester „The Weekend Away” (3 martie); Documentarul în șase părți al lui Ryan Murphy „The Andy Warhol Diaries” (9 martie), care folosește AI pentru a recrea vocea lui Warhol pentru a nara; și documentarele „Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” (16 martie), despre un restaurator celebru care deturnează milioane de oameni cu noul ei iubit și pleacă pe fugă.

De asemenea, sunt adăugate o serie de filme noi, inclusiv „Nunta celui mai bun prieten al meu”, „Shrek”, „Starship Troopers”. „Sorry to Bother You” (toate 1 martie), „Dunkirk” (12 martie) și „Blade Runner 2049” (26 martie).

Ce vedem pe Netflix în martie

1 martie

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

2 martie

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

3 martie

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

4 martie

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

5 martie

Beirut

7 martie

Good Girls: Season 4

8 martie

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

9 martie

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

10 martie

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

11 martie

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project

12 martie

Dunkirk

13 martie

London Has Fallen

15 martie

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

16 martie

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones

17 martie

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby — Netflix Film

Soil — Netflix Series

18 martie

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

21 martie

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

22 martie

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

24 martie

Love Like the Falling Petals

25 martie

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

26 martie

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

28 martie

The Imitation Game

29 martie

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

30 martie

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

31 martie

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ