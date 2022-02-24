Tabu
Filme și seriale de vizionat în martie pe Netflix

by Andreea Damian

Pe măsură ce primăvara se apropie, Netflix ne oferă o listă de noi lansări care îmbină acțiunea, umorul și romantismul cu serialul Funny, filmul Adam through time sau mult așteptatul sezon al doilea din Bridgerton.

Sezonul 2 din „Bridgerton” debutează pe 25 martie. Netflix spune că Sezonul 1 a fost cel mai vizionat serial în limba engleză în primele 28 de zile, iar sezonul 2 pare să fie un succes la fel de mare. Noul sezon se va concentra pe alt cuplu.

„Human Resources” începe pe 18 martie, un spin-off animat al „Big Mouth” cu vocile lui Nick Kroll, Aidy Bryant și Randall Park, printre alții; Sezonul 4 al seriei de curse de succes „Formula 1: Drive to Survive” debutează pe 11 martie; al cincilea și ultimul sezon al sângeroasei drame medievale „The Last Kingdom” începe pe 9 martie; „The Adam Project” (11 martie), un film de acțiune care călătorește în timp, cu Ryan Reynolds și Jennifer Garner în rolurile principale; thrillerul croat de vacanță Leighton Meester „The Weekend Away” (3 martie); Documentarul în șase părți al lui Ryan Murphy „The Andy Warhol Diaries” (9 martie), care folosește AI pentru a recrea vocea lui Warhol pentru a nara; și documentarele „Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” (16 martie), despre un restaurator celebru care deturnează milioane de oameni cu noul ei iubit și pleacă pe fugă.

De asemenea, sunt adăugate o serie de filme noi, inclusiv „Nunta celui mai bun prieten al meu”, „Shrek”, „Starship Troopers”. „Sorry to Bother You” (toate 1 martie), „Dunkirk” (12 martie) și „Blade Runner 2049” (26 martie).

Ce vedem pe Netflix în martie

1 martie
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander

2 martie
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm

3 martie
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

4 martie
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her

5 martie
Beirut

7 martie
Good Girls: Season 4

8 martie
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

9 martie
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5

10 martie
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between

11 martie
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project

12 martie
Dunkirk

13 martie
London Has Fallen

15 martie
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go

16 martie
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones

17 martie
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby — Netflix Film
Soil — Netflix Series

18 martie
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources

Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African

21 martie
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands

22 martie
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure

24 martie
Love Like the Falling Petals

25 martie
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots

26 martie
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves

28 martie
The Imitation Game

29 martie
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

30 martie
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

31 martie
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ

