Starurile plâng decesul celebrului jucător de baschet Kobe Bryant

Vedeta NBA Kobe Bryant a murit, duminică, după ce elicopterul în care călătorea s-a prăbușit în orașul Calabasas din California. Celebrul baschetbalist avea 41 de ani.
Una dintre fetele lui Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria, în vârstă de 13 ani, se afla alături de tatăl ei la bordul elicopterului, în momentul prăbușirii. GiGi era o jucătoare de baschet cu mare potențial, scrie presa internațională.
În anii tinereții, Kobe a evoluat în Italia, iar mai apoi a ajuns în NBA, direct de pe băncile liceului. Un adevărat marcator, Bryant a câștigat cinci campionate. Deși ultimele sale sezoane au fost marcate de accidentări, el l-a depășit, în decembrie 2014, pe Michael Jordan în topul marcatorilor all-time, și avea să se retragă din NBA în 2016, după ce reușea să înscrie 60 de puncte în ultimul său meci.
Vestea morții legendei NBA a zguduit întreaga planetă. Numeroase personalități din showbizul mondial și din lumea sportului și-au exprimat pe rețelele sociale regretele în privința morții neașteptate a lui Kobe Bryant. Și președintele Donald Trump a transmis un mesaj pe Twitter prin care a calificat drept „o veste teribilă”.
So sad to see the horrible and awful news of the passing of a legend all time great RIP
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father
Heart is So heavy … just devastated… it doesn’t seem real. Cash and I got to spend some time with Kobe and Vanessa over the years- he was humble, gracious, dedicated to his family, committed to helping others, funny, warm, creative and kind… it’s too much. Arms around Vanessa and their girls. #ripmamba #RipGiGi #prayersforallthefamiliesinvolved
This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl.
