HOMECONTACT
Home > Slider > Starurile plâng decesul celebrului jucător de baschet Kobe Bryant

Starurile plâng decesul celebrului jucător de baschet Kobe Bryant

/
27 Jan 2020
/
,
Kobe Bryant

Vedeta NBA Kobe Bryant a murit, duminică, după ce elicopterul în care călătorea s-a prăbușit în orașul Calabasas din California. Celebrul baschetbalist avea 41 de ani.

Una dintre fetele lui Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria, în vârstă de 13 ani, se afla alături de tatăl ei la bordul elicopterului, în momentul prăbușirii. GiGi era o jucătoare de baschet cu mare potențial, scrie presa internațională.

În anii tinereții, Kobe a evoluat în Italia, iar mai apoi a ajuns în NBA, direct de pe băncile liceului. Un adevărat marcator, Bryant a câștigat cinci campionate. Deși ultimele sale sezoane au fost marcate de accidentări, el l-a depășit, în decembrie 2014, pe Michael Jordan în topul marcatorilor all-time, și avea să se retragă din NBA în 2016, după ce reușea să înscrie 60 de puncte în ultimul său meci.

Vestea morții legendei NBA a zguduit întreaga planetă. Numeroase personalități din showbizul mondial și din lumea sportului și-au exprimat pe rețelele sociale regretele în privința morții neașteptate a lui Kobe Bryant. Și președintele Donald Trump a transmis un mesaj pe Twitter prin care a calificat drept „o veste teribilă”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So sad to see the horrible and awful news of the passing of a legend all time great RIP

A post shared by Nadia Comaneci (@comaneci10) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Such a sad day. #RIP

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

His family. Much love to his family.

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Articole asemanatoare
Sărbătoritul zilei de 23 august
Sărbătoritul zilei

Comenteaza acest articol

Vedete

Diete

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson a slăbit și a postat imagini pe Instagram. Arată spectaculos!
Diete Slider Sport
/
20 Jan 2020
postul intermitent
Ce este postul intermitent și cum te-ar putea ajuta să trăiești mai mult
Diete Health Slider
/
17 Jan 2020
obiceiurile sănătoase
Oamenii de știință au aflat cum se poate prelungi speranța de viață cu 10 ani
Diete Health Lifestyle
/
09 Jan 2020
dieta keto
Experții spun că dieta ketogenă nu este durabilă, așadar de ce este atât de populară?
Diete Slider
/
06 Jan 2020

Slider

Starurile plâng decesul celebrului jucător de baschet Kobe Bryant

by Andreea Damian   3 min
Vedete Inna, în topul celor mai înstărite vedete din l…
Health Coronavirusul din China se transmite înainte de a…
0