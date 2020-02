Celebrități care îmbracă haine ieftine, dar arată superb în ele

View this post on Instagram

#ChooseUsed clothes for a happier planet. I’m proud to wear this sustainable secondhand look from fashion resale site @thredUP. Fashion is the second most polluting industry next to oil, and one of the best things we can do is re-use the clothes we have. Thank you to both @doradberad and @thredUP for showing that our fashion choices can make a difference, and for standing with me to support Dress for Success. Link in bio to learn more about @dressforsuccess, which empowers women to thrive in work and life by providing professional attire and resources. #doradberad