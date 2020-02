Meghan Markle a înregistrat un record fantastic

View this post on Instagram

#TBT I’m thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue. #ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store…