Premiile Oscar 2024 – lista completă a nominalizărilor

Academia Americană a Artelor și Științelor Filmului a anunțat marți filmele nominalizate pentru Premiile Oscar de anul acesta, printre titluri regăsindu-se lungmetraje „blockbuster” ca „Barbie” și „Oppenheimer”, dar și unele surprize.
Oppenheimer conduce în acest an la Premiile Academiei, cu 13 nominalizări. Epopeea de trei ore a lui Christopher Nolan despre fizicianul teoretician J. Robert Oppenheimer a fost aclamată de critici și e un mare succes la box office.
Cel mai bun film
- „American Fiction”
- „Anatomy of a Fall”
- „The Holdovers”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Maestro”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Past Lives”
- „Poor Things”
- „Zone of Interest”
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal
- Bradley Cooper, „Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, „Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, „The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, „Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, „American Fiction”
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol principal
- Annette Bening, „Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, „Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, „Maestro”
- Emma Stone, „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
- Sterling K. Brown, „American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., „Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, „Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo, „Poor Things”
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar
- Emily Blunt, „Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, „The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, „Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, „Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, „The Holdovers”
Cel mai bun regizor
- Justine Triet, „Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, „Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, „The Zone of Interest”
Cea mai bună imagine
- „El Conde”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Maestro”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun film străin
- „The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- „Io Capitano,” Italy
- „Perfect Days,” Japan
- „Society of the Snow,” Spain
- „The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- „American Fiction”
- „Barbie”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
- „The Zone of Interest”
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- „Anatomy of a Fall”
- „The Holdovers”
- „Maestro”
- „May December”
- „Past Lives”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action
- „The After”
- „Invincible”
- „Knight of Fortune”
- „Red, White and Blue”
- „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie
- „Letter to a Pig”
- „Ninety-Five Senses”
- „Our Uniform”
- „Pachyderme”
- „War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Cel mai bun film de animație
- „The Boy and the Heron”
- „Elemental”
- „Nimona”
- „Robot Dreams”
- „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- „The ABCs of Book Banning”
- „The Barber of Little Rock”
- „Island In Between”
- „The Last Repair Shop”
- „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Cel mai bun film documentar
- „Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- „The Eternal Memory”
- „Four Daughters”
- „To Kill a Tiger”
- „20 Days in Mariupol”
Cel mai bun cântec original
- „The Fire Inside” din „Flamin’ Hot”
- „I’m Just Ken” din „Barbie”
- „It Never Went Away” din „American Symphony”
- „Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” din „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „What Was I Made For?” din „Barbie”
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală
- „American Fiction”
- „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
Machiaj și coafură
- „Golda”
- „Maestro”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
- „Society of the Snow”
Cele mai bune costume
- „Barbie”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Napoleon”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun montaj
- „Anatomy of a Fall”
- „The Holdovers”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun sunet
- „The Creator”
- „Maestro”
- „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „The Zone of Interest”
Cel mai bun design de producție
- „Barbie”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Napoleon”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Poor Things”
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- „The Creator”
- „Godzilla Minus One”
- „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- „Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- „Napoleon”
