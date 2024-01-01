Tabu
Premiile Oscar 2024 – lista completă a nominalizărilor

by Andreea Damian

Academia Americană a Artelor și Științelor Filmului a anunțat marți filmele nominalizate pentru Premiile Oscar de anul acesta, printre titluri regăsindu-se lungmetraje „blockbuster” ca „Barbie” și „Oppenheimer”, dar și unele surprize.

Oppenheimer conduce în acest an la Premiile Academiei, cu 13 nominalizări. Epopeea de trei ore a lui Christopher Nolan despre fizicianul teoretician J. Robert Oppenheimer a fost aclamată de critici și e un mare succes la box office.

Cel mai bun film 

  • „American Fiction” 
 
  • „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • „The Holdovers” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Past Lives” 
  • „Poor Things” 
  • „Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal 

  • Bradley Cooper, „Maestro” 
  • Colman Domingo, „Rustin” 
  • Paul Giamatti, „The Holdovers” 
  • Cillian Murphy, „Oppenheimer” 
  • Jeffrey Wright, „American Fiction” 

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol principal 

  • Annette Bening, „Nyad” 
  • Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • Sandra Hüller, „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • Carey Mulligan, „Maestro” 
  • Emma Stone, „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar 

  • Sterling K. Brown, „American Fiction” 
  • Robert De Niro, „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • Robert Downey Jr., „Oppenheimer” 
  • Ryan Gosling, „Barbie” 
  • Mark Ruffalo, „Poor Things” 

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar 

  • Emily Blunt, „Oppenheimer” 
  • Danielle Brooks, „The Color Purple” 
  • America Ferrera, „Barbie” 
  • Jodie Foster, „Nyad” 
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, „The Holdovers” 

Cel mai bun regizor 

  • Justine Triet, „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer” 
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, „Poor Things” 
  • Jonathan Glazer, „The Zone of Interest” 

Cea mai bună imagine 

  • „El Conde” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun film străin 

  • „The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany 
  • „Io Capitano,” Italy 
  • „Perfect Days,” Japan 
  • „Society of the Snow,” Spain 
  • „The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom 

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat 

  • „American Fiction” 
  • „Barbie” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 
  • „The Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun scenariu original 

  • „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • „The Holdovers” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „May December” 
  • „Past Lives” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action 

  • „The After” 
  • „Invincible” 
  • „Knight of Fortune” 
  • „Red, White and Blue” 
  • „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie 

  • „Letter to a Pig” 
  • „Ninety-Five Senses” 
  • „Our Uniform” 
  • „Pachyderme” 
  • „War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” 

Cel mai bun film de animație 

  • „The Boy and the Heron” 
  • „Elemental” 
  • „Nimona” 
  • „Robot Dreams” 
  • „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar 

  • „The ABCs of Book Banning” 
  • „The Barber of Little Rock” 
  • „Island In Between” 
  • „The Last Repair Shop” 
  • „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” 

Cel mai bun film documentar 

  • „Bobi Wine: The People’s President” 
  • „The Eternal Memory” 
  • „Four Daughters” 
  • „To Kill a Tiger” 
  • „20 Days in Mariupol” 

Cel mai bun cântec original 

  • „The Fire Inside” din „Flamin’ Hot” 
  • „I’m Just Ken” din „Barbie” 
  • „It Never Went Away” din „American Symphony” 
  • „Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” din „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „What Was I Made For?” din „Barbie” 

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală 

  • „American Fiction” 
  • „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Machiaj și coafură 

  • „Golda” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 
  • „Society of the Snow” 

Cele mai bune costume 

  • „Barbie” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Napoleon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun montaj 

  • „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • „The Holdovers” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun sunet 

  • „The Creator” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „The Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun design de producție 

  • „Barbie” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Napoleon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale 

  • „The Creator” 
  • „Godzilla Minus One” 
  • „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” 
  • „Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” 
  • „Napoleon” 

