Ce mesaj emoţionant i-a scris Antonia partenerului ei Alex Velea

Se știe că de peste 5 ani cei doi soliști trăiesc o poveste de dragoste intensă dar parcă desprinsă dintr-o telenovelă. Pentru că Antonia nu a putut nici acum divorța și că multă vreme cei doi băieţi ai ei si ai lui Alex Velea au fost trecuți pe numele de Castellano, încă soțul Antoniei.

Dar iată că timpul trece și dragostea celor doi trăiește în continuare paote mai intens că niciodată. Antonia a publicat un mesaj de dragoste pentru iubitul și tatăl copiilor ei Alex Velea pe care îl puteți citi și voi în continuare. “Cei mai mulți dintre voi nu știți acest lucru, dar omul ăsta întotdeauna se ocupă de “rahatul meu”! Când am dispozițîi cu schimbări de spirit, este perioada aceea din lună, în loc să se enerveze pe mine mă întreabă dacă am dureri și dacă poate face ceva pentru a le ajută să plece, că să nu mai zic că dacă vreodată mă accidentez este că și cum am fi gemeni siamezi și el îmi simte durerea și spune că își dorește că ar putea avea puterea să o ia și să-l facă să se descurce că să nu sufăr! Răbdarea pe care o are cu mine este în afară acestei lumi, el este cu siguranță un exemplu pentru mine când vine vorba de cuvântul PATIENȚĂ! Când sunt leneșa și telecomanda se află chiar în spatele meu, pe masă de lângă canapea, se ridică și o caută … El mă întreabă dacă mi-e foame și ce aș vrea să mănânc și spun pui prăjit și el răspunde, „ok, dar la grătar pentru că vrei să arăți bine vara asta :)” Îi spun, să-i lăsăm pe copii la casă părintească pentru câteva zile și el este de acord și la 1 oră după ce i-a lăsat, îmi spune că îi lipsește deja și vrea să-i ia înapoi. El mă învață mereu să fiu mai amabilă, dacă mă vede poate că sunt tentat sau provocat să fie însemnat de ceva ce mă oprește și spune, nu va fi așa, bunătatea arată mai bine pentru ține, această este adevărata frumusețe din ține! Mereu mă întreabă dacă am vorbit cu părințîi mei și i-am sunat …. iar lista continuă cu foarte multe trăsături frumoase pe care le poartă acest bărbat și trebuie să le ofere, de aceea am funcționat atât de mult până acum, completează el eu și cu adevărat îi iubim sufletul până la moarte, nu am simțit niciodată această chimie și dragostea pură cu nimeni, ceea ce înseamnă că sunt atât de fericit că am o familie cu ține, felul în care privești copiii noștri inimă, ești cu adevărat făcut să fii tată și un tată al naibii de bun. Te iubesc! @iamvelea” –

“Most of you don’ know this but this man always puts up with my shit ! When I have mood swings cuz it’s that time of the month , instead of getting mad at me he asks me if I’m in pain and if he can do anything to help make it go away, not to mention that if I ever get hurt it’s like we’re siamese twins and he feels my pain and says that he wishes that he could have the power to take it away and make him put up with it so that I don’t suffer! The amount of patience he has with me is outta this world, he is definitely an example to me when it comes down to the word PATIENCE! When I’m lazy and the remote control is right behind me on the table next to the couch he still gets up and grabs it… He asks me if I’m hungry and what would I like to eat and I say fried chicken and he responds , “ok but grilled because you want to look good this summer :)” I tell him, let’s drop off the kids at your parent’s house for a couple of days and he agrees and 1 hour after leaving them he tells me he misses them already and wants to take them back. He always teaches me to be kinder, if he sees me maybe being tempted or provoked to be mean about something he stops me and says, don’t be like that, kindness looks better on you, that’s the true beauty in you! He always asks me if I talked to my parents and called them….and the list goes on of the very many beautiful traits that this man carries and has to offer that’s why we have functioned for so long up to now, he completes me and I actually love his soul to death, I have never ever felt this chemistry and pure love with anyone else, which goes to say that I am so happy that I have a family with you, the way you look at our children melts my heart, you are truly made to be a father, and a damn good one. I love you! @iamvelea”, a scris Antonia pe rețelele de socializare.